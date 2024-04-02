The Shadow of Modern Tyranny: Exposing China's colonial oppressive regime

Tibet is under military occupation by China; no other occupied nation has endured such a protracted illegal invasion while maintaining a fully functioning government, along with a rich history, political system, unique and distinct national flag, language, culture, currency, foreign relations, and national armed forces, all of which are entirely separate from those in China, in contrast to numerous countries that have achieved independence in the last century.