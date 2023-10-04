Sao Paulo — Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration said during his recent visit to Brazil: "Westerners refer to Tibet as the roof of the world, Asian countries view Tibet as the water tower of Asia, and many scientists, including Chinese researchers, now recognize Tibet as the third pole," stressing that Tibet is not only politically important, but also environmentally important for the world.
UN experts call on China to provide information and release 11 Tibetan environmental activists
Geneva — United Nations human rights experts called on the Chinese government to provide information on 11 Tibetans imprisoned for their peaceful efforts to protect the environment in Tibet. The UN experts said: "If China is committed to tackle the impacts of climate change, it should refrain from persecuting environmental human rights defenders and release all nine immediately."
Tibetan women raised awareness of environmental crisis in Tibet on the World Environment Day
Dharamshala, India – The Central Tibetan Women's Association raised awareness of the environmental crisis in Tibet caused by Chinese tourist waste and infrastructure development by the Chinese government, as well as solutions to plastic pollution as part of the BeatPlasticPollution campaign on World Environment Day, June 5, 2023.
Tibet is not just politically important but environmentally as well: Dr Yangtso
Dharamshala – In an interview with Dr Lobsang Yangtso, the climate activist of Tibet said, “Tibet is not just politically important but environmentally as well. Tibet is the main source of fresh drinking water for its neighbouring nations. Almost 1.5 billion people depend on the water of Tibet. Maybe after 50 or 100 years on, the sources of drinking water from Tibetan glaciers will vanish and slowly the rest of the world will face water shortage problems.”
"Free Tibet, Go Back China", a voice of an Indian environmental activist and writer
Guwahati – This is in response to the reports of the unauthorised renaming of 11 places situated inside Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese government recently. According to news released through Globaltimes, a CCP (Chinese Communist Party) mouthpiece, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs announced standardized Chinese names of11 places in Zangnan, the Southern part of China’s Xizang), in accordance to regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China’s cabinet.
China bans grazing in Tibet for three years in the name of environmental protection
Dharamshala, India — Chinese authorities banned grazing in SangChu County in eastern Tibet for three years, claiming to be "implementing Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilisation" and making life for the nomads more difficult than ever.
Tenzin Delek Rinpoche's Medal of Courage 2022 awarded to jailed Tibetan environmentalist A-Nya Sengdra
California — Tenzin Delek Rinpoche's Medal of Courage 2022 was awarded to A-Nya Sengdra, the environmental and anti-corruption activist, he was sentenced to seven years in prison on December 6, 2019, by a court in Golog Prefecture, Amdo, eastern Tibet. A-Nya Sengdra campaigned against Chinese government corruption and environmental destruction caused by illegal mining and poaching of endangered animals in Tibet.