Dharamshala — Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) and the Central Tibetan Women’s Association (CTWA) staged a demonstration at McLeod Ganj to raise awareness about the deteriorating state of Tibet’s rivers.
New Delhi — The week-long advocacy campaign calling for climate action for Tibet, the earth's third pole, concluded today in India's capital city of New Delhi with a massive climate rally.
Dharamshala — "Tibet needs to be on the agenda at the upcoming United Nations Climate talks (COP21)," the Central Tibetan Administration said at a press conference in Dharamshala, India, on October 20.