Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) and Central Tibetan Women’s Association (CTWA) stage a demonstration at Mcleodganj to raise awareness about Tibet’s rivers on November 14, 2017. Photo: TPI/Panchsheel Gaikwad

 

Dharamshala — Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) and the Central Tibetan Women’s Association (CTWA) staged a demonstration at McLeod Ganj to raise awareness about the deteriorating state of Tibet’s rivers.

India Week of Climate Action for Tibet concludes with a Climate rally in New Delhi, to Spotlight Tibet Third Pole, November 29, 2015. Photo: TPI

New Delhi — The week-long advocacy campaign calling for climate action for Tibet, the earth's third pole, concluded today in India's capital city of New Delhi with a massive climate rally.

From Left: DIIR Secretary Mr Tashi Phuntsok, DIIR Kalon Ms Dicki Chhoyang, Sikyong Dr Lobsang Sangay, Tibet Policy Institute Director Mr Thubten Samphel and DIIR Secretary Mr Sonam Norbu Dagpo at the press conference, October 20, 2015. Photo: TPI/Choneyi Sangpo

 

Dharamshala — "Tibet needs to be on the agenda at the upcoming United Nations Climate talks (COP21)," the Central Tibetan Administration said at a press conference in Dharamshala, India, on October 20.


Dharamshala: - As Tibet's Yarlung Tsangpo (Hindi: Brahmaputra) - Asia´s biggest river -experiences its worst drought in the last 50 years, there are now reasons to wonder whether the western lifeline of the so called South-North Water Transfer Project will transport enough water for feeding the thirsty Northern China Plain.

The Founding Assembly of the ‘Asia Democracy Network’ and the ‘3rd Seoul Democracy Forum’ were held in Seoul, Korea, from 21st to 24th October 2013. Photo: TPI

Liu Xiaobo, Nobel Peace laureate, advocated for human rights in China before his death. Photo: File

The European Parliament is a rubber-stamp parliament - Photo: file