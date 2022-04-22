Dharamshala — “Glaciers are melting fast, and it is time to act, Glacier melting represents an urgent call for climate action. We must take some action on climate change before it is too late,” said Sonam Wangchuk, environmentalist and climate activist on Earth Day, April 22, 2022.
The Earth is burning, Tibet is melting - take climate action now: Tibetan Activists
Dharamshala, India — Eight Tibetan organizations from Dharamshala joined the Global Climate Strike on September 24, 2021, to seek climate justice with a message saying, "the Earth is burning, Tibet is melting - take climate action now."
Now is time for serious climate action: His Holiness the Dalai Lama to COP24 Conference
Dharamshala,India — His Holiness the Dalai Lama has urged world leaders meeting in Poland for the COP24 Climate Conference to take a serious transformative action on tackling climate change and find “constructive solutions to global warming.”