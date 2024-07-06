Current Events
Every year, on July 6th, His Holiness the Dalai Lama's birthday is celebrated with immense joy and reverence worldwide. This includes Dharamshala, India, the headquarters of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), formerly known as the Government of Tibet in Exile.
- 06 July 2024 - 07 July 2024
- Thekchen Choeling Temple
- McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala
February 13th holds immense significance for Tibet and its people, marking the historic moment in 1913 when Tibet unequivocally proclaimed its independence under the leadership of the 13th Dalai Lama.
- 13 February 2024 - 13 February 2024
- Tsuglagkhang Complex
- McLeod Ganj
His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the most exalted Bodhisattva of the Lotus-Holding Manifestation and the champion of world peace, had, though of a tender young age, assumed the supreme temporal and spiritual leadership of the Snow land of Tibet.
- 03 September 2024 - 03 September 2024
- Main Temple
- McLeod Gan
On March 10 1959, thousands of Tibetans took to the streets of Lhasa to protest against Chinese occupation of Tibet. As protests intensified, the Chinese troops responded with brutal force, killing thousands of Tibetans. This led to a full scale Tibetan uprising across Lhasa and other parts of Tibet.
- 10 March 2025 - 10 March 2025
- Potala Palace
- Lhasa
10th December 2016, an auspicious day which marks the 27th anniversary of the acceptance by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama – the incomparable one in being the saviour and the guiding light of all Tibetans, the master of the entire corpus of the teachings of the Buddha on this earth; a great champion of peace in this world – the world’s most famous award for peace, the Nobel Peace Prize.
- 10 December 2024 - 10 December 2024
- Main Temple
- McLeog Ganj