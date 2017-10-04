Dharamshala, HP, India - "One result is that we face problems largely of our own making. Because of a lack of compassion wars break out and we witness unthinkable killing," the spiritual leader of Tibet told a crowd of thousands of devotees on the first day of a four-day in Dharamshala.
Compassion brings all social beings together: Spiritual leader of Tibet
Derry, N Ireland, UK — "Compassion is an emotion that brings all social creatures together. Scientists tell us they have evidence that basic human nature is compassionate," His Holiness the Dalai Lama said, reiterating his praise for Irish peace activist Richard Moore's inner strength and his works for visually impaired and starving children in many places of the world.
Spiritual leader of Tibet participates in a panel discussion on compassion
Minneapolis, MN, USA – On 23rd June 2017, His Holiness, the Dalai Lama visited the William F Austin Building on the Starkey Campus in the morning in order to participate in a panel discussion on 'Compassion'. His Holiness was welcomed by Bill and Tani Austin, and introduced to Forest Whitaker, who was the moderator of the panel discussion.
Basic human nature is compassionate: Spiritual leader of Tibet to youth
Dharamshala — "We need to remind ourselves that basic human nature is compassionate," His Holiness the Dalai Lama said, adding: "We are open, friendly and cheerful as children, why do we become aggressive and violent when we grow up?"
Tibet spiritual leader's message of compassion to future generations
Dharamshala — The third and final day of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's teaching for Tibetan youth commenced on June 7, 2017 at the Main Tibetan Temple, Dharamshala. Not only did students from schools and universities attend the ceremony, but the crowd consisted of disciples of all ages.
Basic human nature is compassionate: Spiritual leader of Tibet
Guwahati, Assam, India — "The good news is that as a result of their research scientists have concluded that basic human nature is compassionate," the spiritual leader of Tibet, His Holiness the Dalai Lama said, adding: "This is a sign of hope."
Teach children love and compassion, not materialism: Tibetan leader
Bhopal — "Today the world needs education of love, compassion and friendship and not materialism," the Tibetan spiritual leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama told a gathering of ministers of BJP government and bureaucrats at the Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal on March 19th.
World peace through compassionate leadership: Dalai Lama to women
Dharamshala —The spiritual leader of Tibet, His Holiness the Dalai Lama said that Tibetan women have the emotional and intellectual capacity to contribute to world peace through compassionate leadership.
My first teacher of compassion was my mother: Spiritual leader of Tibet
Amaravati, AP — "In my own experience, my first teacher of compassion was my mother," said His Holiness the Dalai Lama of Tibet, while addressing to an audience of over ten thousand, gatthered for the first National Women's Parliament, held in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India on February 10, 2017.
Build a happier and compassionate world: His Holiness the Dalai Lama
New Delhi — "Through education, we must make united efforts, not through religion or prayers," His Holiness the Dalai Lama says "the generation of 20th century have created many problems which must now be corrected by the generation of the 21st century."