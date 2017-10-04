His Holiness the Dalai Lama during the discussion on compassion at the Starkey Campus in Minneapolis, MN, USA on June 23, 2017. Photo by Jeremy Russell/OHHDL

Minneapolis, MN, USA – On 23rd June 2017, His Holiness, the Dalai Lama visited the William F Austin Building on the Starkey Campus in the morning in order to participate in a panel discussion on 'Compassion'. His Holiness was welcomed by Bill and Tani Austin, and introduced to Forest Whitaker, who was the moderator of the panel discussion.