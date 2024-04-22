Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

President Sue Ott Rowlands presents Jetsun Pema with the Pearl S. Buck Award on April 18, 2024. (Photo: Randolph College)

Lynchburg — Jetsun Pema, former minister and president of the Tibetan Children’s Village School, has been awarded the prestigious Pearl S. Buck Award from Randolph College in recognition of her contribution to the education of Tibetan children over the past five decades.

Dharamshala, India  — “Our initial aim was to help Tibetan refugees from Tibet and assist them in any way we could. The first projects we got involved in were teaching English and basic computer skills to the community, so they could develop their skills and lead a new life in exile," said Dorji Kyi, Executive Director of Lha Charitable Trust.

Dharamshala, India – “We must pay more attention to our thousand-year-old tradition of Ahimsa and Karuna. The tradition of non-violence and compass can teach the world a path of tolerance, thoughtfulness, and compassion,” said His Holiness the Dalai Lama while interacting with the students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak.

Mainpat, India — The Mainpat Phendeyling Tibetan Settlement was one of the first Tibetan settlements established by the Indian government in 1962 to rehabilitate the 1,400 Tibetan refugees who arrived in India after the Chinese annexation of Tibet in 1959.

Dharamshala, India — An impressive conversation with Ngawang Jorgyal, a teacher at Gaden Monastery. He teaches mathematics and Science to different categories of students. He shares with Tibet Post International(TPI) his passion for teaching and his journey in becoming a teacher. He also touches important themes like roles of teachers and parents in a child’s life. The importance of students' current education for the Tibet cause.

A Tibetan girl who lost her parents and brother while fleeing during the 1959 uprising, but later returned to establish the first private orphanage in Tibet has died in Switzerland from COVID-19. Over a period of 25 years, the mother of two birth sons provided care and protection for 300 youngsters in orphanages and centres for the children of nomadic herders.

New Delhi — “These days, scientists tell us that basic human nature is compassionate. We are social animals who depend on the community in which we live. So we need to cultivate a sense of oneness of 7 billion human beings,” the spiritual leader of Tibet said, speaking to a gathering of diplomats, academics, intellectuals, and media, in India.

Dharamshala, India — 'Education is the only way to defend our struggle and we must put our effort on education to have a successful future,' the Tibetan President Dr Lobsang Sangay said Tuesday while addressing the general conference on education, the largest gathering of teachers and school administrators on the education policy of the Tibetan exile community.

Kollegal In Focus: Part Nine
Kollegal, Karnataka, India — Kollegal Dhondenling is one of the five Tibetan settlements in the south Indian state of Karnataka. In a series of special features, TPI journalist Tenzin Tsomo reports from the Kollegal Tibetan settlement in the southern state of Karnataka, India.

Kollegal, Karnataka, India — Kollegal Dhondenling is one of the five Tibetan settlements in the south Indian state of Karnataka. In a series of special features, TPI journalist Tenzin Tsomo reports from the Kollegal Tibetan settlement in the southern state of Karnataka, India.

