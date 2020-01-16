Bodhgaya, India — Prayers alone will not achieve genuine world peace and harmony, therefore, there is a need to make an effort to reduce violence, states the Tibetan spiritual leader while addressing the audiences at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the Bihar State of India, on January 14, 2020.
Atheist China has no say in the reincarnations system of Tibet: Tibetan President
Prague —'Unlike the Vatican, Tibetans never agreed or accepted the Order no. 5 and strongly believe that the Chinese atheist government has no say in the reincarnations system of Tibetan Buddhism,' President of the Tibetan-government-in-exile, Dr Lobsang Sangay said while speaking to a panel of prominent activists and critics of China to discuss human rights in China.
Historic SGM resolutions call on China to stop meddling in Tibet's reincarnation
Dharamshala, India — A Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Tibetan people has recently unanimously passed five historic resolutions, aimed at the future policy on freedom struggle for Tibet and the remaining four relating to the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The measure, while seemingly obvious, is a monumental blow to the communist-authoritarian regime of China.
CTA as the legitimate representative of people of Tibet: All India Tibet Support Groups
Dharamshala, India —The Sixth All India Tibet Support Groups Conference strongly expressed its position saying they "recognize the Central Tibetan Administration as the legitimate representative of Tibetans within and outside Tibet, while "reaffirm Our Commitment to support Tibetan people’s legitimate quest for dignity, justice, and peace in Tibet."
Tibetan leader's secular ethics curriculum launched at another school
Dharamshala — “With this curriculum, we hope to bring about a positive transformation in the minds of children who are the future of the world,” said Professor Avinash C Pandey, Director of the Institute of Interdisciplinary Studies at University of Allahabad, said of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's Universal Ethics Curriculum at the CJ DAV Public School.
Tibetan leader graces symposium on science and Buddhism in Germany
Frankfurt, Germany — His Holiness the Dalai Lama graced a symposium of ‘Western Science and Buddhist Perspectives’ on September 14th in the Jahrhunderthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.
Tibetan spiritual leader launches first course based on Secular Ethics
Mumbai — "Earlier, people associated moral values with religion but now a days it is relevant in every sphere of life. Moral values should be incorporated in courses right from kindergarten level to advanced studies," said His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the inauguration of his Secular Ethics course in Mumbai on Monday.
Make Buddhist science an academic discipline: Spiritual leader of Tibet
Leh, Ladakh, J&K, India — The spiritual leader of Tibet, His Holiness the Dalai Lama Tuesday said the Buddhist science of mind, logic and philosophy, can be approached in an academic way by anyone interested, whether they are Buddhist or not.
'A challenge to world's conscience': US delegation returns from D'sala
Dharamshala — The eight member bipartisan Congressional delegation led by House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi said that "the situation of Tibet is a challenge of the conscience of the world," during a press conference on May 16th following their arrival home, where they spoke about their experience and their renewed commitment to human rights and the Tibetan issue.
Spiritual leader of Tibet talks about secular ethics to students
Dharamshala — Three different groups of students attended a talk on secular ethics given by the spiritual leader of Tibet, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, on May 19, at his residence in Dharamshala, India.
Bhaichung Bhutia to kick off 18th GCMGC tournament on 26th May
Dharamsala: Tibetan Sports Association (TSA) is organizing the 18th Gyalyum Chemo Memorial Gold Cup (GCMGC) Football Tournament at Upper TCV School Ground from 26th May to 5th June 2012 The tournament is held in loving memory of the late mother of His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama. It began in the year 1981 and has continued till date with much fervor and enthusiasm within the Tibetan community.