Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

Tibetans condemn the unjust sanctions imposed by China on Tibetan activists

China's occupation of Tibet has directly threatened our borders: CM Pema Khandu

Tibetans across the world express solidarity with earthquake-affected Tibetans in Dingri County

His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in South India

Where is Tibet located on a map?

Tibetan leader congratulates Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US

Tibetans urge Trump administration to hold Beijing accountable for its atrocities in Tibet

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Lobsang Dorjee enthroned as the 105th Gaden Tripa, the head of the Gelug School
28
Tue, Jan
Berlin, Germany — In a Joint Statement made public this week, the Human Rights Committee of the German parliament called on the “Chinese Government to immediately stop the repression of the Tibetan people and resume dialogue with the legitimate representatives of the Tibetan people. It says "Tibet is a totalitarian police state in which dissent is relentlessly persecuted and the population massively indoctrinated."

Dharamshala, India —The Government of Nepal has given assurance to the U.S. government that Nepal would continue to protect the human rights of the Tibetan refugees living in Nepal, says a senior official of the federal government of the United States of America while emphasising on a free and open Indo-Pacific region is very much in Nepal’s interest.

The Founding Assembly of the ‘Asia Democracy Network’ and the ‘3rd Seoul Democracy Forum’ were held in Seoul, Korea, from 21st to 24th October 2013. Photo: TPI

Liu Xiaobo, Nobel Peace laureate, advocated for human rights in China before his death. Photo: File

The European Parliament is a rubber-stamp parliament - Photo: file