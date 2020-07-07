Taipei — U.S. Ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster has strongly praised His Holiness the Dalai Lama over his tireless efforts to seek freedom for Tibetans, preserve the Tibetan culture, and bring an end to strife and hostility around the world.
Tibet's Panchen Lama is an egregious example of human rights violations: US Congressman
Washington, D.C — On the 30th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet, US Congressman Jim McGovern said "the enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama is an egregious example of the Chinese government’s violation of the religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists.
German human rights committee calls on China to stop repression in Tibet
Berlin, Germany — In a Joint Statement made public this week, the Human Rights Committee of the German parliament called on the “Chinese Government to immediately stop the repression of the Tibetan people and resume dialogue with the legitimate representatives of the Tibetan people. It says "Tibet is a totalitarian police state in which dissent is relentlessly persecuted and the population massively indoctrinated."
Nepal would continue to protect human rights of Tibetans: US Secretary of State
Dharamshala, India —The Government of Nepal has given assurance to the U.S. government that Nepal would continue to protect the human rights of the Tibetan refugees living in Nepal, says a senior official of the federal government of the United States of America while emphasising on a free and open Indo-Pacific region is very much in Nepal’s interest.