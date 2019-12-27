Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

Tibetans condemn the unjust sanctions imposed by China on Tibetan activists

China's occupation of Tibet has directly threatened our borders: CM Pema Khandu

Tibetans across the world express solidarity with earthquake-affected Tibetans in Dingri County

His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in South India

Where is Tibet located on a map?

Tibetan leader congratulates Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US

Tibetans urge Trump administration to hold Beijing accountable for its atrocities in Tibet

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Lobsang Dorjee enthroned as the 105th Gaden Tripa, the head of the Gelug School
28
Tue, Jan
24 New Articles

Bratislava, Slovakia — President Dr Lobsang Sangay gave a speech on the Tibet-China relationship at the Pan-European University in Slovakia on 11 October. President was invited by the Mass Media Faculty of the University. The talk was moderated by the Vice Dean of Pan–European University, Dr Yvonne Vavrova.

Johannesburg — Delivering his keynote speech during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers cricket stadium in Johannesburg on July 17, 2018, former US President Barack Obama said that 'China, emboldened by its economic success, framed the promotion of universal values as nothing more than foreign meddling, imperialism under a new name.'

More Articles …

  1. Leaving Fear Behind film presents the real situation in Tibet: President
  2. The people in Tibet’s spirit remains strong: Spiritual leader of Tibet
  3. Rangzen Conference ends with five-point declaration, condemning China's occupation of Tibet
  4. Vice President of German Bundestag officially meets President, expresses support for Tibet
  5. All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet hosts roundtable discussion on access to Tibet
  6. Office of Tibet in US discusses Middle Way Approach with Chinese students
Page 1 of 26

The Founding Assembly of the ‘Asia Democracy Network’ and the ‘3rd Seoul Democracy Forum’ were held in Seoul, Korea, from 21st to 24th October 2013. Photo: TPI

Liu Xiaobo, Nobel Peace laureate, advocated for human rights in China before his death. Photo: File

The European Parliament is a rubber-stamp parliament - Photo: file