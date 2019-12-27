Bodhgaya, India— We have the power of truth while Communist China has the power of gun says the spiritual leader of Tibet when addressing a group of reporters at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya, Bihar on December 25, 2019.
President Dr Sangay speaks to students on China's oppression of Tibet
Bratislava, Slovakia — President Dr Lobsang Sangay gave a speech on the Tibet-China relationship at the Pan-European University in Slovakia on 11 October. President was invited by the Mass Media Faculty of the University. The talk was moderated by the Vice Dean of Pan–European University, Dr Yvonne Vavrova.
China's model of authoritarian control, imperialism under a new name: Obama
Johannesburg — Delivering his keynote speech during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers cricket stadium in Johannesburg on July 17, 2018, former US President Barack Obama said that 'China, emboldened by its economic success, framed the promotion of universal values as nothing more than foreign meddling, imperialism under a new name.'
Thank You Europe for Hoisting the Tibetan Flag reminds rich history of Tibet
Brussels, Belgium— A pictorial book, with over 80 pictures, focusing on the hoisting of Tibetan flag in Europe was released in Brussels, Belgium, on June 19, 2018.