Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

Tibetans condemn the unjust sanctions imposed by China on Tibetan activists

China's occupation of Tibet has directly threatened our borders: CM Pema Khandu

Tibetans across the world express solidarity with earthquake-affected Tibetans in Dingri County

His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in South India

Where is Tibet located on a map?

Tibetan leader congratulates Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US

Tibetans urge Trump administration to hold Beijing accountable for its atrocities in Tibet

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Lobsang Dorjee enthroned as the 105th Gaden Tripa, the head of the Gelug School
New Delhi — Many international experts on China and Tibet are of the opinion that President Xi Jinping’s obsession with security and to present himself as the new Mao Zedong is resulting into cultural genocide and total annihilation of the national personality of China’s colonies like Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and Southern Mongolia. Analyzing the causes and impact of dividing occupied Tibet in 1965 into many pieces at an international webinar titled “China’s Cartographic Colonialism in Tibet” experts from USA, Europe, Tibet and India expressed concern that China’s Communist Party (CCP) and its leaders are religiously focused at washing out Tibet’s history by rewriting and propagating a manufactured version that suits Chinese expansionism.

Washington, DC — Our "message to the People's Republic of China on its 70th anniversary is this: The Dalai Lama is the solution and not the problem for Tibet," the Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) said in said a statement issued on 30 September 2019, the eve of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Dharamshala, India — The President of the Tibetan-government-in-exile, Dr Lobsang Sangay said that the Central Tibetan Administration’s goal is to realise the Five Fifty Vision through a policy of dialogue, nonviolence supported by the Middle Way Approach when dealing with China, to peacefully resolve the issue of Tibet. He also said that five outstanding leaders will be elected amongst the participants to be the representatives of youth.

Curators of the festival, Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam opening the ceremony by welcoming distinguished guests and friends, calling the festival a "labor of love, at TCV School, Dharamshala, India, November 3, 2016. Photo: TPI/Yeshe Choesang

Dharamshala — The Dharamshala International Film Festival returned for it's fifth year featuring over forty independent films, located this year at Tibetan Children's Village above Mcleod Ganj and beginning the evening of November 4th. The opening ceremony saw a packed house to witness the opening film.

The Founding Assembly of the ‘Asia Democracy Network’ and the ‘3rd Seoul Democracy Forum’ were held in Seoul, Korea, from 21st to 24th October 2013. Photo: TPI

Liu Xiaobo, Nobel Peace laureate, advocated for human rights in China before his death. Photo: File

The European Parliament is a rubber-stamp parliament - Photo: file