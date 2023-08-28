New Delhi — Many international experts on China and Tibet are of the opinion that President Xi Jinping’s obsession with security and to present himself as the new Mao Zedong is resulting into cultural genocide and total annihilation of the national personality of China’s colonies like Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and Southern Mongolia. Analyzing the causes and impact of dividing occupied Tibet in 1965 into many pieces at an international webinar titled “China’s Cartographic Colonialism in Tibet” experts from USA, Europe, Tibet and India expressed concern that China’s Communist Party (CCP) and its leaders are religiously focused at washing out Tibet’s history by rewriting and propagating a manufactured version that suits Chinese expansionism.
The Dalai Lama is the solution for Tibet and not the problem: ICT to China
Washington, DC — Our "message to the People's Republic of China on its 70th anniversary is this: The Dalai Lama is the solution and not the problem for Tibet," the Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) said in said a statement issued on 30 September 2019, the eve of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
President: Five Fifty goal is a policy of dialogue, nonviolence to resolve the issue of Tibet
Dharamshala, India — The President of the Tibetan-government-in-exile, Dr Lobsang Sangay said that the Central Tibetan Administration’s goal is to realise the Five Fifty Vision through a policy of dialogue, nonviolence supported by the Middle Way Approach when dealing with China, to peacefully resolve the issue of Tibet. He also said that five outstanding leaders will be elected amongst the participants to be the representatives of youth.
Dharamshala Film Festival "DIFF" kicks off fifth year with full house
Dharamshala — The Dharamshala International Film Festival returned for it's fifth year featuring over forty independent films, located this year at Tibetan Children's Village above Mcleod Ganj and beginning the evening of November 4th. The opening ceremony saw a packed house to witness the opening film.