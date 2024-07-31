Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

Tibetans condemn the unjust sanctions imposed by China on Tibetan activists

China's occupation of Tibet has directly threatened our borders: CM Pema Khandu

Tibetans across the world express solidarity with earthquake-affected Tibetans in Dingri County

His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in South India

Where is Tibet located on a map?

Tibetan leader congratulates Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US

Tibetans urge Trump administration to hold Beijing accountable for its atrocities in Tibet

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Lobsang Dorjee enthroned as the 105th Gaden Tripa, the head of the Gelug School
28
Tue, Jan
24 New Articles

New York — His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, wrote to Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, to express his sadness about the loss of life, injuries, devastation of property, and the general hardship so many people are facing as a result of massive landslides in the Wayanad region of Kerala and he offered donation towards the relief and rescue efforts in the State.

Taipei — On the occasion of the 25th year enforced disappearance of 11th Panchen Lama, Gendun Choekyi Nyima, the Tibetan Community Association in Taiwan through peace protest demanded China to swiftly release the 11th Panchen Lama.

Washington D.C. — President of the Tibetan government in-Exile, Dr Lobsang Sangay met Sam Brownback, the United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, in Washington D.C, the Capital of the United States, on February 12, 2020. The President was accompanied by Ngodup Tsering, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for North America during his official tour through the country.

Bodh Gaya, India – President of the Central Tibetan Administration previously known as the Gadan Phodrang, the Government of Tibet, paid visits to the spiritual heads at ongoing Nyingma Monlam and Kagyu Monlam. President Dr Lobsang Sangay who arrived in Bodh Gaya on an official tour was warmly welcomed by thousands of fellow Tibetans, including monks, nuns and lays.

More Articles …

  1. His Holiness Dalai Lama offers prayers for Sheila Dikshit
  2. The Pioneer report is grossly misleading the general public: Top Tibetan official
  3. Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile congratulates PM Morrison over election victory
  4. The fourth general meeting of the Kirti Charitable Society was held in Dharamshala
  5. Tibetans observed World AIDS Day in Dharamshala, India
Page 1 of 43

The Founding Assembly of the ‘Asia Democracy Network’ and the ‘3rd Seoul Democracy Forum’ were held in Seoul, Korea, from 21st to 24th October 2013. Photo: TPI

Liu Xiaobo, Nobel Peace laureate, advocated for human rights in China before his death. Photo: File

The European Parliament is a rubber-stamp parliament - Photo: file