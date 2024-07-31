New York — His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, wrote to Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, to express his sadness about the loss of life, injuries, devastation of property, and the general hardship so many people are facing as a result of massive landslides in the Wayanad region of Kerala and he offered donation towards the relief and rescue efforts in the State.
His Holiness the Dalai Lama expresses sympathy with the people of Bihar
Dharamshala, India — His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain in Bihar State.
Supporters and friends in Taiwan call for the release of 11th Panchen Lama
Taipei — On the occasion of the 25th year enforced disappearance of 11th Panchen Lama, Gendun Choekyi Nyima, the Tibetan Community Association in Taiwan through peace protest demanded China to swiftly release the 11th Panchen Lama.
President thanks US congressman Jim McGovern for sponsoring the Tibet policy act
Washington D.C. — President of the Tibetan government in-Exile met Congressman Jim McGovern in Washington D.C., the capital of United States, on Thursday, thanking him for sponsoring the Tibetan policy and support act.
Tibetan President meets US Ambassador for Religious Freedom
Washington D.C. — President of the Tibetan government in-Exile, Dr Lobsang Sangay met Sam Brownback, the United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, in Washington D.C, the Capital of the United States, on February 12, 2020. The President was accompanied by Ngodup Tsering, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for North America during his official tour through the country.
President greets spiritual heads at Kagyu and Nyingma Monlam in Bodh Gaya
Bodh Gaya, India – President of the Central Tibetan Administration previously known as the Gadan Phodrang, the Government of Tibet, paid visits to the spiritual heads at ongoing Nyingma Monlam and Kagyu Monlam. President Dr Lobsang Sangay who arrived in Bodh Gaya on an official tour was warmly welcomed by thousands of fellow Tibetans, including monks, nuns and lays.
Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama meets Norwegian Parliamentarian
Oslo, Norway — Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Northern Europe, the Baltic States & Poland, Sonam Frasi met with Guri Melby MP from Norway’s Liberal Party, in Oslo, the Capital of Norway, on January 15, 2020.