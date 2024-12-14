A Paris-based international press freedom watchdog, Reporters Without Borders（RSF), published its 2024 round-up only to lament a year marked by an intolerable escalation in violence and aggressions against journalists, mainly in conflict regions and authoritarianism.
Sikyong congratulates the Chief Ministers of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh
Dharamshala — Sikyong Penpa Tsering, on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people, has written letters to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu congratulating them on their decisive victory in the recent State Assembly elections.
Another Tibetan rally in Sydney condemns Chinese crackdown and dam construction in Tibet
Yet another peaceful protest, attended by about a hundred Tibetans, was held on March 23, 2024, at Martin Place in the Sydney metropolitan area, to condemn the severe crackdown by the Chinese government on Tibetans in Derge, Kham Province of Tibet.
Hundreds protest China's FM Wang's Australia visit over human rights abuses in Tibet
Canberra – Australian Tibetans and supporters including politicians and activists rallied outside the Chinese Embassy, urging the Australian government not to overlook the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet. They reiterated their strong message that the Tibetan struggle remains vibrant and will persist until Tibet achieves freedom.
EU expresses concern about the serious human rights situation in Tibet and China
Geneva — At the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the European Union, in its statement on the human rights situation around the world, expressed its concern at the extremely serious human rights situation in Tibet and condemned the Chinese boarding schools for Tibetan children and the taking of DNA samples from Tibetans.
World Day Against Cyber Censorship: Operation Collateral Freedom expands its reach
In commemoration of the World Day Against Cyber Censorship—an initiative established by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and celebrated annually on 12 March.
After US visa denial, Tibet Women's Soccer Team to compete in Canada
New Jersey, USA — Following the denial of U.S. visas, the Tibet Women's Soccer Team has announced its participation as "special guests and Ambassadors of Peace" at the 2017 Vancouver International Soccer Festival (VISF).