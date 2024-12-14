Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

Tibetans condemn the unjust sanctions imposed by China on Tibetan activists

China's occupation of Tibet has directly threatened our borders: CM Pema Khandu

Tibetans across the world express solidarity with earthquake-affected Tibetans in Dingri County

His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in South India

Where is Tibet located on a map?

Tibetan leader congratulates Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US

Tibetans urge Trump administration to hold Beijing accountable for its atrocities in Tibet

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Lobsang Dorjee enthroned as the 105th Gaden Tripa, the head of the Gelug School
Dharamshala — Sikyong Penpa Tsering, on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people, has written letters to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu congratulating them on their decisive victory in the recent State Assembly elections.

Canberra – Australian Tibetans and supporters including politicians and activists rallied outside the Chinese Embassy, urging the Australian government not to overlook the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet. They reiterated their strong message that the Tibetan struggle remains vibrant and will persist until Tibet achieves freedom.

Geneva — At the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the European Union, in its statement on the human rights situation around the world, expressed its concern at the extremely serious human rights situation in Tibet and condemned the Chinese boarding schools for Tibetan children and the taking of DNA samples from Tibetans.

Operation Collateral Freedom enables media outlets throughout the world to circumvent censorship by creating mirror sites. Photo: RSF

In commemoration of the World Day Against Cyber Censorship—an initiative established by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and celebrated annually on 12 March.

After US visa denial, Tibet Women's Soccer Team to compete in Canada. Photo: TPI

New Jersey, USA — Following the denial of U.S. visas, the Tibet Women's Soccer Team has announced its participation as "special guests and Ambassadors of Peace" at the 2017 Vancouver International Soccer Festival (VISF).

The Founding Assembly of the ‘Asia Democracy Network’ and the ‘3rd Seoul Democracy Forum’ were held in Seoul, Korea, from 21st to 24th October 2013. Photo: TPI

Liu Xiaobo, Nobel Peace laureate, advocated for human rights in China before his death. Photo: File

The European Parliament is a rubber-stamp parliament - Photo: file