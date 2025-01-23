Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness.

New Delhi — Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) concluded its two-month bike rally entitled "TYC All India Bike Rally" on January 22, 2025. They traveled over Indian 150 cities and raised awareness on China's ongoing actions to eradicate Tibetan culture and exploit Tibet's natural resources. TYC President said, “We want to send a clear message to the Chinese government that, we as TYC activists, Tibetans and Tibet supporters will continue to fight for our Tibetan cause until Tibet is free.

Toronto — Members of the Canadian Tibetan Association of Ontario, the Dhokham Chushi Gangdruk Canada, Tibetan Women’s Association of Ontario, Regional Tibetan Your Congress Toronto and Students for Free Tibet Toronto, organised a peace march to protest against the unjust sanctions imposed by China on Tibetan activists and organisations in Canada. They call on China to stop transnational repression in Canada.

Bylakuppe — His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, Bylakuppe, South India on Sunday. His Holiness said, "The Buddhist tradition emphasizes the use of reason and logic. By exercising discipline we learn to control our negative emotions. This isn’t just a matter of faith, but of using reason and discipline to bring about peace of mind within ourselves. This approach is unique to the teaching of the Buddha."

New Delhi — Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded their three-day Tibet advocacy campaign by meeting over 80 Indian politicians, including three ministers and 79 members of the Indian Parliament. They appealed to them to recognise Tibet as an occupied nation with a distinct and sovereign past backed by historical evidence.

Dharamshala — The Tibetan writers' group, Tibet Writes, organised a three-day Tibetan Artists Festival in Dharamsala, which was attended by 30 Tibetan writers and musicians from all over the world. Bhuchung D Sonam, the festival's organiser, said the festival aimed to bring together Tibetan artists living in different countries with different cultures to discuss what art can do for Tibet and to celebrate Tibetan creativity and culture.

