Bylakuppe — His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, Bylakuppe, South India on Sunday. His Holiness said, "The Buddhist tradition emphasizes the use of reason and logic. By exercising discipline we learn to control our negative emotions. This isn’t just a matter of faith, but of using reason and discipline to bring about peace of mind within ourselves. This approach is unique to the teaching of the Buddha."