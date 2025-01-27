China's occupation of Tibet has directly threatened our borders: CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar — Sikyong Penpa Tsering of CTA and Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated a seminar on “Environment and Security” on Friday. The seminar focused on the impact of mismanagement and large-scale projects in Tibet, which pose a major threat to India's security and disrupt the regional ecosystem. Shri Pema Khandu said, "The occupation of Tibet by China has directly threatened our borders."
Tibetan leader congratulates Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US
Dharamshala — Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, on behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, representing Tibetans inside Tibet and throughout the global diaspora, extended his sincere congratulations to President Donald Trump on being sworn in for a second term as the President of the United States.
Tibetans urge Trump administration to hold Beijing accountable for its atrocities in Tibet
Washington, D.C. — Tibetan, Hong Kong, and Uyghur activists condemned Chinese VP Han Zheng’s presence at the U.S. Presidential Inauguration ceremony on Monday. They urge Trump administration to emphasise human rights in its engagement with China and to hold Beijing accountable for its atrocities in Tibet, East Turkistan, and Hong Kong.
USA urges PRC to resume dialogue with His Holiness the Dalai Lama
Washington, D.C. — The US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issue Uzra Zeya said,' We urge the PRC to resume dialogue with His Holiness the Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions.The work we have done together will remain unfinished until meaningful Autonomy is achieved, until Tibetans are free to exercise their fundamental freedoms and practice their faith, language and traditions. We will continue to fight for a better future for Tibetans and for all.'
Tibetan leaders express condolences on the demise of US President Jimmy Carter
Dharamshala — His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile expressed their condolences on the passing away of the US President Jimmy Carter on Monday. His Holiness wrote, "President Carter lived a truly meaningful life with decades of untiring efforts to help the poor and downtrodden, to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts and to advance democracy and human rights throughout the world."
His Holiness the Dalai Lama expresses condolences on the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh
Dharamshala — His Holiness the Dalai Lama expressed his condolences on the passing away of Manmohan Singh, the 13th Prime Minister of India on December 26, 2024. His Holiness wrote, 'I will remember him in my prayers and offer my condolences his family at this sad time. I felt he was like an elder brother to me and he lived a truly meaningful life.'
Tibetan Parliament calls on China to cease all forms of transnational repression
Dharamshala — The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile strongly condemns China's sanctions against the Canada Tibet Committee, the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and 20 human rights defenders in Canada. The Tibetan Parliament also calls on China to immediately cease all forms of transnational repression aimed at intimidating and silencing those who courageously defend human rights at home and abroad.