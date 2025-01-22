Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Dharamshala — The Chinese authorities in Tibet imposed restrictions on the construction of residential buildings by the Tibetan populace, requiring the submission of extensive documentation. Conversely, they have granted permission to Chinese individuals and entities to construct hotels without imposing such restrictions.

Dharamshala – The Chinese authorities recently released Tibetan monk and writer Tenzin Chenrab from his Chinese prison. He had been arrested in September 2023 for keeping photo and several electronic books of Tibet's spiritual leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His mother, aged 53, died after her son's arrest.

Dharamshala — A devastating 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri and neighboring Shigatse counties in Tibet on Tuesday morning, killing 126 Tibetans, and injuring 188 and destroying 3609 homes. His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the leaders of the CTA, Tibetans inside the Tibet and in exile, the French President and the Taiwanese President express their solidarity and extend their prayers to the victims of the disaster.

Dharamshala — A Tibetan netizen in his fifties from Central Tibet has recently come forward to describe the harsh methods used by the Chinese government to silence dissent and maintain conformity to their rule amongst the local Tibetan servants and publics. Becoming a voice against an oppressive regime, the whistleblower describes how, when the Central and provincial leaders or foreign delegations’ tours, the villagers and officials are put to silence regarding what can or cannot be said is kept hidden.

Dharamshala — Chinese government forcefully crackdown Tibetan peaceful protestors for protecting their land and river from construction mega dam on them and force to shift Monasteries and Villages, shutting down famous Tibetan-run schools and Monastery schools, forcefully to take out young monks out of the Monasteries schools and forcefully to put in the Chinese colonial style boarding school. China also detains arrest, imprison and even kill Tibetans for merely exercise basic rights and freedom, practice religion.

Dharamshala — The Chinese government has deployed around 400 Chinese military personnel from neighboring counties to the Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, Tibet's largest center for the study of Tibetan Buddhism. Sources reveal that Chinese authorities are planning strict new rules for the monastery from 2025. These policies will limit residence at Larung Gar to a maximum of 15 years and require registration of all monks and nuns. Moreover, authorities plan to reduce the number of religious practitioners at the institution.

