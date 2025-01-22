Dharamshala — The Chinese authorities in Tibet imposed restrictions on the construction of residential buildings by the Tibetan populace, requiring the submission of extensive documentation. Conversely, they have granted permission to Chinese individuals and entities to construct hotels without imposing such restrictions.
China's brutal crackdown on truth: 21 Tibetans persecuted for exposing earthquake reality
Dharamshala — Chinese authorities of the Lhasa Public Security Bureau punished 21 Tibetan netizens for telling the truth about the number of deaths or injuries of Tibetans and the massive destruction caused by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Dingri County.
Tibetan monk released after more than a year in prison
Dharamshala – The Chinese authorities recently released Tibetan monk and writer Tenzin Chenrab from his Chinese prison. He had been arrested in September 2023 for keeping photo and several electronic books of Tibet's spiritual leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His mother, aged 53, died after her son's arrest.
A massive earthquake strikes Tibet, hundreds die, His Holiness offers prayer
Dharamshala — A devastating 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri and neighboring Shigatse counties in Tibet on Tuesday morning, killing 126 Tibetans, and injuring 188 and destroying 3609 homes. His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the leaders of the CTA, Tibetans inside the Tibet and in exile, the French President and the Taiwanese President express their solidarity and extend their prayers to the victims of the disaster.
Suppressed truths: Man exposes China's brutal censorship and deceptive tyranny in Tibet
Dharamshala — A Tibetan netizen in his fifties from Central Tibet has recently come forward to describe the harsh methods used by the Chinese government to silence dissent and maintain conformity to their rule amongst the local Tibetan servants and publics. Becoming a voice against an oppressive regime, the whistleblower describes how, when the Central and provincial leaders or foreign delegations’ tours, the villagers and officials are put to silence regarding what can or cannot be said is kept hidden.
Highlights China's human rights violations in Tibet-2024
Dharamshala — Chinese government forcefully crackdown Tibetan peaceful protestors for protecting their land and river from construction mega dam on them and force to shift Monasteries and Villages, shutting down famous Tibetan-run schools and Monastery schools, forcefully to take out young monks out of the Monasteries schools and forcefully to put in the Chinese colonial style boarding school. China also detains arrest, imprison and even kill Tibetans for merely exercise basic rights and freedom, practice religion.
China’s military deployment to Larung Gar in Tibet: A new phase of repression
Dharamshala — The Chinese government has deployed around 400 Chinese military personnel from neighboring counties to the Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, Tibet's largest center for the study of Tibetan Buddhism. Sources reveal that Chinese authorities are planning strict new rules for the monastery from 2025. These policies will limit residence at Larung Gar to a maximum of 15 years and require registration of all monks and nuns. Moreover, authorities plan to reduce the number of religious practitioners at the institution.