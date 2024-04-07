Since 2008, Tibet Post International (TPI) has faced recurring cyberattacks, orchestrated by the Chinese government or its affiliates, with the latest attack in July 2023 causing extensive malfunctions and unauthorised alterations, leaving the site inactive for months; subsequent attacks included malicious weblinks, prompting a complete overhaul; on March 7, 2024, Chinese government hackers targeted TPI's Chinese version, highlighting the persistent threat.
Xi's policy of Tibet is nothing new, but an old colonial war against Tibet
Dharamshala — The Chinese President Xi Jinping’s commitment to “Ethnic Unity”, “Economy Development” and “Social Stability” in Tibet under the banner of “Peaceful Liberation”, nether seeks a peaceful solution nor a signal for a new reform of more openness.
Effects of colonialism and dictatorism on Tibet's past and present
Dharamshala – The daunting challenge facing human rights campaigners worldwide is to reflect profoundly on the unwavering commitments of past generations who tirelessly toiled and made monumental sacrifices to establish and fortify democracy, freedom, and human values for the present-day society we inhabit.