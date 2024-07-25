Dharamshala — In an exclusive interview with Tibet Post International (TPI), Tibet Youth Congress (TYC) General Secretary, activist, writer and Tibetan refugee Sonam Tsering spoke about the struggles faced by Tibetans as escapees, refugees and activists. "I had no idea that I was going to leave my parents and family forever, when I escaping to a free country. They knew that if I stayed in Tibet, I would either graze animals or be sent to compulsory Chinese boarding schools run by the Chinese government and return home as a Chinese," he said.
Independence should be the ideal dream for every Tibetan: Tenzin Tsundue
Tibet Post International (TPI) conducted an exclusive interview with renowned Tibetan poet, writer, and activist Tenzin Tsundue. Talking about the ideal dream of every Tibetan, he said that independence is the ultimate goal, which alone can keep the power of dreams alive, and if required, we are also willing to wait a thousand years. The Middle Way Approach should therefore only be seen as a survival tactic.
Tibet Museum fills gaps between generations by telling their stories: Director of Tibet Museum
Dharamshala — TPI conducted an exclusive interview with Tenzin Topdhen, Director of the Tibet Museum. In this interview, he talks about the museum, its significance, the challenges the team faced in building the museum, his own experience of collecting objects and the purpose of all the stories.
Tibet is like flower trapped in a cage, it can’t grow freely: Author Amy Yee
Dharamshala — In an exclusive interview with the author of <<Far from the Roof of the World>>, the award-winning journalist and author said, "Tibet is like a flower or a plant that is trapped in a cage and cannot grow freely. Put a part of this flower in a different soil, like India or Australia, then it is no longer caged, it gets sunlight,, The soil is different but now it can grow."
I escaped from Tibet to tell UN and world about the fate of Tibet: Activist Leden
New Delhi — In an exclusive interview with TPI, Tibetan activist Leden talks about his goal of escaping from Tibet to a free country in order to tell to the United Nations and the world about the fate of Tibet: “We know that there is an organisation called the UN, which deals with the disputes and difficulties of people in the world. Therefore, in order to appeal to the UN for the fate of Tibet and for the independence of Tibet, and also to explain how innocent Tibetans were killed during the forced annexation of Tibet by China, I escaped to India.”
Tibetan woman shares her experience of selling Laphing at Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi
Delhi, India — A Tibetan woman shares her experience of selling laphing and explains how to make it, saying that selling laphing is her source of income.
If nations give their support for the Tibetan cause, Tibet can get independent soon: President of RTWA Delhi
Delhi, India — An exclusive interview with the President of the Regional Tibetan Women's Association (RTWA) in Delhi. She talks to TPI about the overall work of the RTWA, the difficulties of Tibetan women in exile and their life in the pandemic. She also talks about Tibet and her aspirations.