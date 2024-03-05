Dharamshala — The PRC's latest white paper lists the government's proposals for the future of humanity and speaks of universal values and principles "which, if put into practice, could earn China a Nobel Peace Prize. China's new white paper looks good on paper, but fails in practice, the white paper is all about what China is not," says Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, representative of the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Japan and East Asia.