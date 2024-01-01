The organisation has newly released a video clip titled "The Source of Negative Emotions: The Dalai Lama’s Wisdom Bytes" (Ep. 81) which is now available online for everyone, free of charge.

The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness the Dalai Lama in 1989 constituted one of the most significant events of that year; it solidified His Holiness’ image as a visionary global leader for peace and harmony, according to the Foundation for Universal Responsibility. Another pivotal event in that same year was His Holiness’ announcement regarding the establishment of the Foundation itself. With the inception of the Foundation in 1991, a platform was created for change agents to unite and cultivate a world that belongs to all.

The Foundation is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian, non-denominational organisation established with the funds awarded from the Nobel Peace Prize conferred upon His Holiness the Dalai Lama. It operates at the intersection of His commitments to serve all sentient beings in their quest for personal happiness and peace on our fractured planet. His Holiness is widely celebrated as a pre-eminent spiritual leader and statesman, particularly pertinent in these troubled times.

Through its rich repertoire of programmes, the Foundation endeavours to nurture:

- Universal Human Values

- Capacities for Peaceful Coexistence and Non-Violence

- Interfaith Harmony and Understanding

- Women’s Equal Rights and Gender Justice

- Environmental Sustainability

- Conversations between Science and Buddhism

- The preservation of Tibet’s civilisational heritage, particularly the Nalanda tradition

Among its initiatives is WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management, and Peace), which has been at the forefront of addressing issues of gender, peace, and security within the South Asian region.

“I believe that to meet the challenges of our times, human beings will have to develop a greater sense of universal responsibility. Each of us must learn to work not just for his or her own self, family, or nation, but for the benefit of all mankind. Universal responsibility is the real key to human survival. It is the best foundation for world peace, the equitable use of natural resources, and, through concern for future generations, the proper care of the environment. I, for one, truly believe that individuals can make a difference in society. Since periods of great change, such as the present one, come so rarely in human history, it is up to each of us to make the best use of our time to help create a happier world,” stated His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Mission

- To promote universal responsibility in a manner that respects differences and encourages a diversity of beliefs, practices, and approaches.

- To build a global ethic of non-violence, coexistence, gender equity, and peace by facilitating secular processes that cultivate personal and social ethical values.

- To enrich educational paradigms that tap into the transformative potential of the human mind.

Vision

- To foster the celebration of diversity, the spirit of universal responsibility, and the understanding of interdependence across faiths, creeds, and religions.

- To support personal transformation in ways that facilitate larger processes of social change.

- To develop and sustain peacebuilding and coexistence initiatives in regions marked by violent conflict and social unrest.

- To encourage and cultivate Ahimsa (non-violence) as a guiding principle for interactions among human beings and their environment.

- To explore new frontiers in understanding the mind by building bridges between science and spirituality.

- To support the professional development of future leaders and decision-makers through scholarships and fellowships.

- To nurture an understanding of the relevance and value of the Tibetan civilisational heritage to contemporary issues and predicaments.