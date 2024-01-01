Hot Videos
-
The organisation has newly released a video clip titled "The Source of Negative Emotions: The Dalai Lama’s Wisdom Bytes" (Ep. 81) which is now available online for everyone, free of charge.
The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness the Dalai Lama in 1989 constituted one of the most significant events of that year; it solidified His Holiness’ image as a visionary global leader for peace and harmony, according to the Foundation for Universal Responsibility. Another pivotal event in that same year was His Holiness’ announcement regarding the establishment of the Foundation itself. With the inception of the Foundation in 1991, a platform was created for change agents to unite and cultivate a world that belongs to all.
The Foundation is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian, non-denominational organisation established with the funds awarded from the Nobel Peace Prize conferred upon His Holiness the Dalai Lama. It operates at the intersection of His commitments to serve all sentient beings in their quest for personal happiness and peace on our fractured planet. His Holiness is widely celebrated as a pre-eminent spiritual leader and statesman, particularly pertinent in these troubled times.
Through its rich repertoire of programmes, the Foundation endeavours to nurture:
- Universal Human Values
- Capacities for Peaceful Coexistence and Non-Violence
- Interfaith Harmony and Understanding
- Women’s Equal Rights and Gender Justice
- Environmental Sustainability
- Conversations between Science and Buddhism
- The preservation of Tibet’s civilisational heritage, particularly the Nalanda tradition
Among its initiatives is WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management, and Peace), which has been at the forefront of addressing issues of gender, peace, and security within the South Asian region.
Founded in November 1990, the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian, non-denominational organisation, established with the funds from the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to His Holiness in 1989. In alignment with the spirit of the Charter of the United Nations, the Foundation brings together individuals of diverse faiths, professions, and nationalities through a range of creative initiatives and mutually sustaining collaborations, all aimed at fostering an inclusive, just, and non-violent world. It also aspires to expand the network of globally committed citizens who are attuned to their responsibilities in an interdependent world.
“I believe that to meet the challenges of our times, human beings will have to develop a greater sense of universal responsibility. Each of us must learn to work not just for his or her own self, family, or nation, but for the benefit of all mankind. Universal responsibility is the real key to human survival. It is the best foundation for world peace, the equitable use of natural resources, and, through concern for future generations, the proper care of the environment. I, for one, truly believe that individuals can make a difference in society. Since periods of great change, such as the present one, come so rarely in human history, it is up to each of us to make the best use of our time to help create a happier world,” stated His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.
Mission
- To promote universal responsibility in a manner that respects differences and encourages a diversity of beliefs, practices, and approaches.
- To build a global ethic of non-violence, coexistence, gender equity, and peace by facilitating secular processes that cultivate personal and social ethical values.
- To enrich educational paradigms that tap into the transformative potential of the human mind.
Vision
- To foster the celebration of diversity, the spirit of universal responsibility, and the understanding of interdependence across faiths, creeds, and religions.
- To support personal transformation in ways that facilitate larger processes of social change.
- To develop and sustain peacebuilding and coexistence initiatives in regions marked by violent conflict and social unrest.
- To encourage and cultivate Ahimsa (non-violence) as a guiding principle for interactions among human beings and their environment.
- To explore new frontiers in understanding the mind by building bridges between science and spirituality.
- To support the professional development of future leaders and decision-makers through scholarships and fellowships.
- To nurture an understanding of the relevance and value of the Tibetan civilisational heritage to contemporary issues and predicaments.
To learn more about the Foundation’s work and ongoing programmes, you may visit our website at www.furhhdl.org or contact us at
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
-
ANI Podcast Premiere Featuring Lobsang Sangay Garners Over 317,900 Listeners and 5,400 Likes.
-
"Jigme Guri, also known as Jigme Gyatso, passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022", a source told TPI.
"From May onwards, his health had been deteriorating for a long period before he was taken to a medical facility in Siling, a town in the Tso-ngon region of Tibet, but without success.' it added.
In a five-year period, between 2006 and 2011, the Tibetan monk was arbitrarily arrested four times, with the most recent arrest which led to five-year imprisonment. Each time he was ill-treated and systematically tortured, and his physical condition was severely damaged by the Chinese brutal, inhumane and degrading actions.
In 2009, after a videotape of his brutal treatment and torture in a Chinese prison went viral on the internet, the Tibetan scholar became a national hero to the Tibetan people, not only in his homeland but also around the world.
-
Dharamshala — His Holiness the Dalai Lama speaks out on the need to tackle climate change at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), as the future of our planet is in our hands.
"We human beings are the only creatures with the power to destroy the earth, but we are also the species with the greatest capacity to protect it. We must confront issues of climate change on a cooperative global level for everyone’s benefit. But we must also do what we can on a personal level," said His Holiness the Dalai Lama, sending his message to COP26.
"Even small daily actions, such as how we use water and how we dispose of what we don’t need, have consequences. We must make taking care of our natural environment a part of our daily life, and learn what science has to teach us," the Nobel Peace Luareate said.
"I am encouraged to see that our younger generations are demanding concrete action on climate change. This gives some hope for the future," His Holiness said, adding, "the efforts of young activists such as Greta Thunberg to raise awareness of the need to listen to the science and act accordingly is crucial. Since their stance is realistic, we must encourage them."
"I regularly emphasise the importance of maintaining a sense of the oneness of humanity, the idea that every human being is a part of us. The threat of global warming and climate change is not limited by national boundaries; it affects us all," the Tibetan leader further added.
"As we face this crisis together, it is imperative that we act in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation in order to limit its consequences. I hope and pray that our leaders will gather the strength to take collective action to address this emergency, and set a timetable for change. We have to act to make this a safer, greener, happier world," said His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who expressed long-held hope for the COP26.
-
Dharamshala, India— "Warm-heartedness is the key factor in creating a joyful community and a happier world. It leads to a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood," said His Holiness the Dalai Lama during an online conversation on "Creating a Happier World" on 28 July 2021.
Lord Richard Layard, Professor at the London School of Economics and founder of Action for Happiness, welcomed His Holiness the Dalai Lama Wednesday morning for a talk on "creating a happier world". He informed him that today marks the tenth anniversary of the founding of Action for Happiness, an organisation His Holiness had joined even before it was founded. He reminded His Holiness that they had been discussing secular ethics on a panel in Zurich when he explained his plans for Action for Happiness and His Holiness told him: "I want to join".
Later, he said, in the Lyceum Theatre in London, His Holiness launched Action for Happiness’s course, ‘Exploring What Matters’. Trials have been held to assess what difference attending the course had made for participants, and positive results, an increase in basic happiness, have been significant. “I remember that as that event in London came to an end, a BBC correspondent backstage asked you what single thing would make people happier and you immediately replied, ‘Warm-heartedness’. It brought tears to my eyes.”
According to the official website of His Holiness, Layard opened the conversation by asking His Holiness how we can make our hearts warmer.
“We are well-equipped from birth to be warm-hearted and to take care of others,” he replied. “Our very survival depends on other members of our community. From the moment we are born we depend on our mother’s affection. Becoming familiar with being taken care of when we are young prepares us to look after others when are able to. Being warm-hearted and taking care of each other is a natural thing to do.
“The problem is that our existing education system is oriented towards materialistic goals, but doesn’t take account of our need to maintain a healthy mind as well as a healthy body. However, school-children recognise that they enjoy classes taught by teachers who smile happily more than those taught by teachers whose expression is stern and grim. Even animals respond if we are warm-hearted towards them. Dogs wag their tails and I’ve seen birds eat out of the hands of people who are warm and peaceful towards them.
“Warm-heartedness is the key factor in creating a joyful community and a happier world. It leads to a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood. I’m determined to contribute to creating a community with a sense of the oneness of humanity, a community in which faith or colour are secondary to the fact that we are all the same as human beings.”
Layard remarked that some people seem to be cold-hearted as a result of experiences they’ve had. He asked His Holiness how he had retained his inner radiance and loving smile in the face of many difficulties.
“The whole of Tibetan culture is focussed on not doing harm,” he told him, “even towards insects. If a child catches a flying insect, someone else in the family will say, “Don’t kill it”. We are Buddhists, but we share with other religious people the idea of kindness to other creatures.
“My mother was very kind. I learned about compassion from her. I was chosen as the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and taken to Lhasa where what I learned about compassion and Buddhist philosophy I found to be very useful.
“Later I came as a refugee to India, a free and democratic country where members of all the world’s great religions lived together in peace and harmony. I’m a guest of the Government of India, and as a result I’m safe and happy. And I consider it to be my responsibility to share what I’ve learned about inner peace with others.
“In recent decades, I’ve engaged in discussions with scientists who have come to appreciate the importance of finding peace of mind. They recognise, for example, the contribution peace of mind has to make to better physical health and well-being.
“I’ve met many different kinds of people, but meeting them doesn’t make me more conscious that I’m Tibetan or Buddhist, it makes me realize that we are all the same in being human.”
Lord Layard wanted to know the secret of making good relationships.
“I believe that all seven billion human beings alive today are essentially brothers and sisters,” His Holiness replied. “To think only of ‘my nation’, ‘my people’, ‘my group or community’ is out of date. This narrow thinking too easily leads to conflict. In our interdependent world we have to think instead of the oneness of humanity. We have to consider the wider community because we have to live together with each other. This is why we have to try to educate others to appreciate that humanity is one family.
“In addition to our interdependence, we face the serious challenges of climate change and global warming that we can only meet if we act together and help each other.
“We are social animals. If someone is angry with you, it’s important to remain warm-hearted towards them. Today’s enemy may become tomorrow’s friend. If they behave negatively towards you and you are hostile in return there’ll be no end to the trouble between you.”
Lord Layard recalled His Holiness telling him that founding an organization to promote greater happiness was not his job. However, he agreed to be the Patron of Action for Happiness. Layard asked if he had a message for the movement’s members. His Holiness laughed and told him:
“Your organization is based on cultivating a peaceful, warm-hearted attitude towards others. It’s wonderful and so practical. It shows there is hope for the future. We can create a happier world and a happier humanity. It’s wonderful. And I think your members have already discovered that we are much happier when we’re helping each other.”