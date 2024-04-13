Tibet Post International
General
Tibet Post International TPI (www.thetibetpost.com) respects the privacy of all those who use the services we provide on this website. We have a straightforward policy that will not knowingly disclose any personal information about our users unless we first obtain their permission, except as required by law. By using the TPI news website www.thetibetpost.com, you consent to the collection and use of your information in accordance with this policy.
Established in the year 2007, with initial backing from the Parliament of South Tyrol, or Alto Adige, Italy, Dr Franz Pahl, the esteemed President of the Regional Parliament of Trentino, South Tyrol, ceremoniously inaugurated the trilingual online platform in 2008. This auspicious event was graced by dignitaries and senior officials of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile.
TPI English version commemorates its achievement of attracting an annual audience of 10 million visitors
Founded in 2007 and launched trilingual online in 2008, TPI now boasts nearly 1,000 indexed articles on a wide range of topics related to Tibet. TPI Online is completely free and offers a wide range of media content from a diverse and extensive range of sources. As the global leader in online news about Tibet and its people, we offer unparalleled coverage on a wide range of topics.
Many people around the world participate in volunteering activities and internships, either at in India or abroad for TPI. Volunteering and internships are great ways to gain professional experience, skills and knowledge that will prepare you for future employment.
News Contributions
We are exceedingly delighted to receive Tibet-related news from every corner of the globe. Whether you possess articles, interviews, or information on political, cultural, or social events, your contributions are invaluable to us. Please do not hesitate to reach out to editor[at]thetibetpost.com with your submissions.
In the span of the last three years, Tibet Post International, in collaboration with the auspices of the Humanitarian Literature Trust (HLT), has launched a trilogy of intellectually enriching publications.