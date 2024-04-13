Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

China's brutal crackdown on truth: 21 Tibetans persecuted for exposing earthquake reality

Tibetan activists urge India to adopt a resolution supporting the historic independent statu of Tibet

Tibetans across the world express solidarity with earthquake-affected Tibetans in Dingri County

His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in South India

Where is Tibet located on a map?

Tibetan delegates highlight China's damage to Tibet's rivers and fragile ecosystem at COP29

Suppressed truths: Man exposes China's brutal censorship and deceptive tyranny in Tibet

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Lobsang Dorjee enthroned as the 105th Gaden Tripa, the head of the Gelug School
Keep calm and secure your data. Photo: TPI

May 2024 heralds the 16th commemoration of its inception, a period marked by substantial contributions to justice, freedom, and democracy. Photo: File

TPI office meeting in 2010. Photo: TPI

Tibet Post International TPI (www.thetibetpost.com) respects the privacy of all those who use the services we provide on this website. We have a straightforward policy that will not knowingly disclose any personal information about our users unless we first obtain their permission, except as required by law. By using the TPI news website www.thetibetpost.com, you consent to the collection and use of your information in accordance with this policy.

About Us

Established in the year 2007, with initial backing from the Parliament of South Tyrol, or Alto Adige, Italy, Dr Franz Pahl, the esteemed President of the Regional Parliament of Trentino, South Tyrol, ceremoniously inaugurated the trilingual online platform in 2008. This auspicious event was graced by dignitaries and senior officials of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile.

About Us

Founded in 2007 and launched trilingual online in 2008, TPI now boasts nearly 1,000 indexed articles on a wide range of topics related to Tibet. TPI Online is completely free and offers a wide range of media content from a diverse and extensive range of sources. As the global leader in online news about Tibet and its people, we offer unparalleled coverage on a wide range of topics.

Many people around the world participate in volunteering activities and internships, either at in India or abroad for TPI. Volunteering and internships are great ways to gain professional experience, skills and knowledge that will prepare you for future employment.

News Contributions
We are exceedingly delighted to receive Tibet-related news from every corner of the globe. Whether you possess articles, interviews, or information on political, cultural, or social events, your contributions are invaluable to us. Please do not hesitate to reach out to editor[at]thetibetpost.com with your submissions.

In the span of the last three years, Tibet Post International, in collaboration with the auspices of the Humanitarian Literature Trust (HLT), has launched a trilogy of intellectually enriching publications.

