Dharamshala — Tibetans in exile around the world have organised prayers and solidarity events for those who died, were injured or lost family members in the devastating earthquake that struck Dingri County, Shigatse, Tibet, on January 7, 2025.
Bylakuppe — His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, Bylakuppe, South India on Sunday. His Holiness said, "The Buddhist tradition emphasizes the use of reason and logic. By exercising discipline we learn to control our negative emotions. This isn’t just a matter of faith, but of using reason and discipline to bring about peace of mind within ourselves. This approach is unique to the teaching of the Buddha."
New Delhi — Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded their three-day Tibet advocacy campaign by meeting over 80 Indian politicians, including three ministers and 79 members of the Indian Parliament. They appealed to them to recognise Tibet as an occupied nation with a distinct and sovereign past backed by historical evidence.
Washington, D.C. — The US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issue Uzra Zeya said,' We urge the PRC to resume dialogue with His Holiness the Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions.The work we have done together will remain unfinished until meaningful Autonomy is achieved, until Tibetans are free to exercise their fundamental freedoms and practice their faith, language and traditions. We will continue to fight for a better future for Tibetans and for all.'
Dharamshala — His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile expressed their condolences on the passing away of the US President Jimmy Carter on Monday. His Holiness wrote, "President Carter lived a truly meaningful life with decades of untiring efforts to help the poor and downtrodden, to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts and to advance democracy and human rights throughout the world."
Dharamshala — His Holiness the Dalai Lama expressed his condolences on the passing away of Manmohan Singh, the 13th Prime Minister of India on December 26, 2024. His Holiness wrote, 'I will remember him in my prayers and offer my condolences his family at this sad time. I felt he was like an elder brother to me and he lived a truly meaningful life.'
New York — His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, wrote to Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, to express his sadness about the loss of life, injuries, devastation of property, and the general hardship so many people are facing as a result of massive landslides in the Wayanad region of Kerala and he offered donation towards the relief and rescue efforts in the State.
Dharamshala, India — His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain in Bihar State.
Taipei — On the occasion of the 25th year enforced disappearance of 11th Panchen Lama, Gendun Choekyi Nyima, the Tibetan Community Association in Taiwan through peace protest demanded China to swiftly release the 11th Panchen Lama.
A Paris-based international press freedom watchdog, Reporters Without Borders（RSF), published its 2024 round-up only to lament a year marked by an intolerable escalation in violence and aggressions against journalists, mainly in conflict regions and authoritarianism.
Dharamshala — Sikyong Penpa Tsering, on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people, has written letters to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu congratulating them on their decisive victory in the recent State Assembly elections.
Yet another peaceful protest, attended by about a hundred Tibetans, was held on March 23, 2024, at Martin Place in the Sydney metropolitan area, to condemn the severe crackdown by the Chinese government on Tibetans in Derge, Kham Province of Tibet.