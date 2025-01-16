Washington, D.C. — The US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issue Uzra Zeya said,' We urge the PRC to resume dialogue with His Holiness the Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions.The work we have done together will remain unfinished until meaningful Autonomy is achieved, until Tibetans are free to exercise their fundamental freedoms and practice their faith, language and traditions. We will continue to fight for a better future for Tibetans and for all.'