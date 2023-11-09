Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

China's brutal crackdown on truth: 21 Tibetans persecuted for exposing earthquake reality

Tibetan activists urge India to adopt a resolution supporting the historic independent statu of Tibet

Tibetans across the world express solidarity with earthquake-affected Tibetans in Dingri County

His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in South India

Where is Tibet located on a map?

Tibetan delegates highlight China's damage to Tibet's rivers and fragile ecosystem at COP29

Suppressed truths: Man exposes China's brutal censorship and deceptive tyranny in Tibet

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Lobsang Dorjee enthroned as the 105th Gaden Tripa, the head of the Gelug School
Sao Paulo — Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration said during his recent visit to Brazil: "Westerners refer to Tibet as the roof of the world, Asian countries view Tibet as the water tower of Asia, and many scientists, including Chinese researchers, now recognize Tibet as the third pole," stressing that Tibet is not only politically important, but also environmentally important for the world.

Ecological Crisis

Geneva — United Nations human rights experts called on the Chinese government to provide information on 11 Tibetans imprisoned for their peaceful efforts to protect the environment in Tibet. The UN experts said: "If China is committed to tackle the impacts of climate change, it should refrain from persecuting environmental human rights defenders and release all nine immediately."

Ecological Crisis

Dharamshala, India – The Central Tibetan Women's Association raised awareness of the environmental crisis in Tibet caused by Chinese tourist waste and infrastructure development by the Chinese government, as well as solutions to plastic pollution as part of the BeatPlasticPollution campaign on World Environment Day, June 5, 2023.

Global Warming

Global Warming

Kolkata — Indian Tibet supporter Sandesh Meshram began his fifth cycle rally in eight Indian states, from West Bengal to New Delhi, and called on the Chinese government to release Tibetan environmentalist Karma Samdrup, who has been imprisoned to 15 years for advocating the protection of Tibet's fragile environment and Tibetan rivers, which are a source of fresh water for millions of people in countries neighbouring with Tibet.

Global Warming

Abstract:
Nestled within the lofty heights of the Tibetan Plateau, a region often hailed as the "crown of the world," lie intricate ecosystems essential for sustaining life across Asia. Yet, the tranquility of this expanse is marred by formidable environmental adversities compounded by climate vagaries and human interventions, notably unsustainable exploitation of resources and ambitious infrastructural endeavors.

Global Warming

Dharamshala – Scientists have discovered that the extreme climatic conditions of the Amazon have a direct impact on those of the Tibetan plateau. "We have been surprised to see how strongly climate extremes in the Amazon are connected to climate extremes in Tibet," said co-author Jurgen Kurths from Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Environment Exploitation

A video footage smuggled out of Tibet, Tsewang Kyab holding a book in the background, looks like an Environmental Protection Propaganda, shouting in the video can be heard, urging police to "Stop the destruction of the environment." Photo: TPI

Environment Exploitation

Dharamshala — A Tibetan man who was leading protests against Chinese mining operations in a restive Amchok Sangchu county in Tibet has reportedly died after being severely tortured in Chinese police custody.

(Photo 1) Map around Mt. Kailash and (Photo 2) The ditch from spring C to nearby Selung Gompa. Photos taken in late September 2015. Photo: File:

Environment Exploitation

 

London — New evidence has revealed that a Chinese company is making large profits through bottled mineral water originating from underground water extracted from Mount Kailash, one of Tibet's highest mountains and a site sacred to four religions.

Hackers attack Chinese mining company. Photo: Screenshot

Environment Exploitation

Dharamshala — As protests against the mining of the Holy Gong-ngon Lari Mountain enter their third week, an activist hacking group has joined the fight by targeting the servers of a mining corporation they claim is responsible.

Fragile River System

Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) and Central Tibetan Women’s Association (CTWA) stage a demonstration at Mcleodganj to raise awareness about Tibet’s rivers on November 14, 2017. Photo: TPI/Panchsheel Gaikwad

Fragile River System

 

Dharamshala — Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) and the Central Tibetan Women’s Association (CTWA) staged a demonstration at McLeod Ganj to raise awareness about the deteriorating state of Tibet’s rivers.

India Week of Climate Action for Tibet concludes with a Climate rally in New Delhi, to Spotlight Tibet Third Pole, November 29, 2015. Photo: TPI

Fragile River System

New Delhi — The week-long advocacy campaign calling for climate action for Tibet, the earth's third pole, concluded today in India's capital city of New Delhi with a massive climate rally.

From Left: DIIR Secretary Mr Tashi Phuntsok, DIIR Kalon Ms Dicki Chhoyang, Sikyong Dr Lobsang Sangay, Tibet Policy Institute Director Mr Thubten Samphel and DIIR Secretary Mr Sonam Norbu Dagpo at the press conference, October 20, 2015. Photo: TPI/Choneyi Sangpo

Fragile River System

 

Dharamshala — "Tibet needs to be on the agenda at the upcoming United Nations Climate talks (COP21)," the Central Tibetan Administration said at a press conference in Dharamshala, India, on October 20.

Melting Glaciers Crisis

Melting Glaciers Crisis

Dharamshala — “Glaciers are melting fast, and it is time to act, Glacier melting represents an urgent call for climate action. We must take some action on climate change before it is too late,” said Sonam Wangchuk, environmentalist and climate activist on Earth Day, April 22, 2022.

Melting Glaciers Crisis

Dharamshala, India — Eight Tibetan organizations from Dharamshala joined the Global Climate Strike on September 24, 2021, to seek climate justice with a message saying, "the Earth is burning, Tibet is melting - take climate action now."

Melting Glaciers Crisis

Dharamshala,India — His Holiness the Dalai Lama has urged world leaders meeting in Poland for the COP24 Climate Conference to take a serious transformative action on tackling climate change and find “constructive solutions to global warming.”

