Washington — The US Congress members and the Chairman and Co-chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission (CECC) condemned violent attacks by pro-China Chinese on Tibetans and others protesting against Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States for the APEC Summit. "We, the Chairs of the CECC, strongly condemn the reported violence perpetrated against individuals exercising their rights of freedom of expression and assembly in the United States. We urge San Francisco County police to review these reports and pursue justice as appropriate,” they wrote.