The Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has stated that Aleksandra Bielakowska, an RSF representative, was deported from Hong Kong upon arrival to monitor the landmark trial of publisher Jimmy Lai.
Washington, D.C. – The latest "Freedom in the World 2024" report by Freedom House unveiled Tibet as the world's least free country, scoring 0 out of 100 on the Freedom index.
New Delhi — Tibetans from various organisations approached MPs and India's members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of External Affairs. They request them to raise Tibet issue, access to human rights experts to Tibet, China's oppressive policies towards Tibetan Children, and China's interference with reincarnations of Tibetan lama, including the 15th Dalai Lama, during upcoming UN human rights review of China.
London — The Swedish Parliamentary Friendship Group for Tibet proposes three different parliamentary motions on Tibet in the Swedish Parliament recently and their motions including, the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Sweden’s government to raise with China the violations of human rights in Tibet, forced boarding schools, and resuming dialogue with Tibetan representatives; and Sweden’s government to work at the EU level to support the appointment of an EU special coordinator for Tibet.
Washington — The US Congress members and the Chairman and Co-chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission (CECC) condemned violent attacks by pro-China Chinese on Tibetans and others protesting against Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States for the APEC Summit. "We, the Chairs of the CECC, strongly condemn the reported violence perpetrated against individuals exercising their rights of freedom of expression and assembly in the United States. We urge San Francisco County police to review these reports and pursue justice as appropriate,” they wrote.
Dharamshala — More than 80 human rights groups and international organisations opposed China's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council. Given China's human rights violations in Tibet, East Turkestan, Hong Kong and China itself, China is not fit to hold this position and cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of promoting and protecting human rights worldwide.
Tokyo — Nine Sotoshu schools of Japanese Zen Buddhism have issued a joint statement concerning the Chinese government's interference in the reincarnation of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the violation of religious freedom and human rights in Tibet. They call on China to release the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet and condemn the Chinese government's policy of sinicising the language, culture and identity of the Tibetan people.
Washington DC – Over 40 non-governmental organisations from the USA, UK, China, Hong Kong, Tibet and East Turkestan sent a joint letter to Secretary of State Blinken to urge him to raise the human rights issues in Hong Kong, Tibet and East Turkestan with Chinese counterparts at the US-China talks in Beijing.
Dharamshala, India – Tibetan activists in Dharamshala commemorated the 34th anniversary of the pro-democracy protests that took place in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, on June 4, 1989, and expressed their solidarity with them. The activists urged world leaders and the international community to support the victims of the Chinese Communist Party and call on China to respect human rights in Tibet and China.
Over 100 media leaders worldwide have joined forces with Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the world press freedom watchdog organisation headquartered in Paris, to demand the immediate release of Jimmy Lai, a prominent figure symbolising press freedom in Hong Kong.
Paris — Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released its 2023 World Press Freedom Index on Wednesday, which stated that, "China is the world’s largest jailer of journalists, with more than 100 currently detained, and its regime conducts a campaign of repression against journalism and the right to information worldwide and is one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content."
Washington, D.C. – Freedom House released its "Freedom in the World 2023" report on Thursday and ranked Tibet among the world's least free countries with -2 in political rights. The report said that "CCP authorities control traditional and social media in Tibet even more tightly than in Han Chinese-populated areas of the country. People who use the Internet, social media or other means to share politically sensitive information or comments risk arrest and heavy criminal penalties."