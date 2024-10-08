In The Spotlight
Dharamshala – The book (Echoes From Forgotten Mountains: Tibet In War And Peace' ) was reviewed by Vijay Kranti, a veteran Indian journalist and keen observer of Tibet. A detailed documentation of brave Tibetan people’s fight against the Chinese military might. The book is a historic document for the coming generations of Tibet.
Dharamshala — The PRC's latest white paper lists the government's proposals for the future of humanity and speaks of universal values and principles "which, if put into practice, could earn China a Nobel Peace Prize. China's new white paper looks good on paper, but fails in practice, the white paper is all about what China is not," says Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, representative of the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Japan and East Asia.
According to data by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 27.1 million people across the globe are refugees. World Refugee Day, observed every year by the United Nations on June 20, is a day to commemorate the strength and courage of the refugees worldwide. They are people who live through harsh circumstances, having been forced to flee their home country because of conflict, war, persecution or terror.
Dharamshala – My Life – Born in Free Tibet, Served in Exile, the Autobiography of Tashi Wangdi, a seasoned Tibetan diplomat is an interesting ring side view of exiled Tibet’s early history and a document for posterity.
In a scathing new analytical article, a comprehensive exploration into China's occupation of Tibet reveals the stark disparity between the United Nations' professed values and its actual response to human rights abuses.
The global decline in press freedom and freedom of speech has accelerated sharply in recent years, largely due to China's exploitation and misuse of social media and other vulnerable media, weaponisation of propaganda machines, attacks on democracies around the world and making it easier to completely isolate Tibet from the rest of the world, according to a new report by Tibet Post International (TPI).
Dharamshala — In an exclusive interview with Tibet Post International (TPI), Tibet Youth Congress (TYC) General Secretary, activist, writer and Tibetan refugee Sonam Tsering spoke about the struggles faced by Tibetans as escapees, refugees and activists. "I had no idea that I was going to leave my parents and family forever, when I escaping to a free country. They knew that if I stayed in Tibet, I would either graze animals or be sent to compulsory Chinese boarding schools run by the Chinese government and return home as a Chinese," he said.
Tibet Post International (TPI) conducted an exclusive interview with renowned Tibetan poet, writer, and activist Tenzin Tsundue. Talking about the ideal dream of every Tibetan, he said that independence is the ultimate goal, which alone can keep the power of dreams alive, and if required, we are also willing to wait a thousand years. The Middle Way Approach should therefore only be seen as a survival tactic.
Dharamshala — TPI conducted an exclusive interview with Tenzin Topdhen, Director of the Tibet Museum. In this interview, he talks about the museum, its significance, the challenges the team faced in building the museum, his own experience of collecting objects and the purpose of all the stories.
Since 2008, Tibet Post International (TPI) has faced recurring cyberattacks, orchestrated by the Chinese government or its affiliates, with the latest attack in July 2023 causing extensive malfunctions and unauthorised alterations, leaving the site inactive for months; subsequent attacks included malicious weblinks, prompting a complete overhaul; on March 7, 2024, Chinese government hackers targeted TPI's Chinese version, highlighting the persistent threat.
Dharamshala — The Chinese President Xi Jinping’s commitment to “Ethnic Unity”, “Economy Development” and “Social Stability” in Tibet under the banner of “Peaceful Liberation”, nether seeks a peaceful solution nor a signal for a new reform of more openness.
Dharamshala – The daunting challenge facing human rights campaigners worldwide is to reflect profoundly on the unwavering commitments of past generations who tirelessly toiled and made monumental sacrifices to establish and fortify democracy, freedom, and human values for the present-day society we inhabit.
Dharamshala: "The Sun Behind the Clouds", a documentary depicting the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan political struggle with China, won the Vaclav Havel award for its contribution to the protection of human rights.
The Dalai Lama Renaissance film, narrated by Harrison Ford (www.DalaiLamaFilm.com), and accompanied by a Q&A session with Director Khashyar Darvich, offer profound insights on inner peace to men behind bars, half of whom are incarcerated for murder.
Melue Jhurpoche is scheduled to be released in Tibetan settlements across India, Nepal, and Bhutan during the Tibetan New Year (Losar) with help of Tibetan Women's Association during the Tibetan New Year (Losar).