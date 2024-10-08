Tibet has a rich history as a sovereign nation until the 1950s when it was invaded by China. [Photo: File]

China's brutal crackdown on truth: 21 Tibetans persecuted for exposing earthquake reality

Tibetan activists urge India to adopt a resolution supporting the historic independent statu of Tibet

Tibetans across the world express solidarity with earthquake-affected Tibetans in Dingri County

His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrives in South India

Where is Tibet located on a map?

Tibetan delegates highlight China's damage to Tibet's rivers and fragile ecosystem at COP29

Suppressed truths: Man exposes China's brutal censorship and deceptive tyranny in Tibet

Lama turns to iPhone to spread app-ness. Photo: Hürriyet Daily News

Lobsang Dorjee enthroned as the 105th Gaden Tripa, the head of the Gelug School
20
Mon, Jan
22 New Articles

In The Spotlight

Views and Analysis

Views and Analysis

Interviews and Recap

The despotic, self-imposed communist regime in China constitutes a significant and unpredictable threat, with far-reaching consequences across the globe. Photo: TPI

Editorial Insights

Opinions and Columns

Top Stories

Opinions and Columns

Opinions and Columns

Dharamshala – The book (Echoes From Forgotten Mountains: Tibet In War And Peace' ) was reviewed by Vijay Kranti, a veteran Indian journalist and keen observer of Tibet. A detailed documentation of brave Tibetan people’s fight against the Chinese military might. The book is a historic document for the coming generations of Tibet.

Opinions and Columns

Dharamshala — The PRC's latest white paper lists the government's proposals for the future of humanity and speaks of universal values and principles "which, if put into practice, could earn China a Nobel Peace Prize. China's new white paper looks good on paper, but fails in practice, the white paper is all about what China is not," says Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, representative of the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Japan and East Asia.

Opinions and Columns

According to data by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 27.1 million people across the globe are refugees. World Refugee Day, observed every year by the United Nations on June 20, is a day to commemorate the strength and courage of the refugees worldwide. They are people who live through harsh circumstances, having been forced to flee their home country because of conflict, war, persecution or terror.

Views and Analysis

Views and Analysis

Dharamshala – My Life – Born in Free Tibet, Served in Exile, the Autobiography of Tashi Wangdi, a seasoned Tibetan diplomat is an interesting ring side view of exiled Tibet’s early history and a document for posterity.

Views and Analysis

In a scathing new analytical article, a comprehensive exploration into China's occupation of Tibet reveals the stark disparity between the United Nations' professed values and its actual response to human rights abuses.

Views and Analysis

The global decline in press freedom and freedom of speech has accelerated sharply in recent years, largely due to China's exploitation and misuse of social media and other vulnerable media, weaponisation of propaganda machines, attacks on democracies around the world and making it easier to completely isolate Tibet from the rest of the world, according to a new report by Tibet Post International (TPI).

Interviews and Recap

Interviews and Recap

Dharamshala — In an exclusive interview with Tibet Post International (TPI), Tibet Youth Congress (TYC) General Secretary, activist, writer and Tibetan refugee Sonam Tsering spoke about the struggles faced by Tibetans as escapees, refugees and activists. "I had no idea that I was going to leave my parents and family forever, when I escaping to a free country. They knew that if I stayed in Tibet, I would either graze animals or be sent to compulsory Chinese boarding schools run by the Chinese government and return home as a Chinese," he said.

Interviews and Recap

Tibet Post International (TPI) conducted an exclusive interview with renowned Tibetan poet, writer, and activist Tenzin Tsundue. Talking about the ideal dream of every Tibetan, he said that independence is the ultimate goal, which alone can keep the power of dreams alive, and if required, we are also willing to wait a thousand years. The Middle Way Approach should therefore only be seen as a survival tactic.

Tenzin Topdhen, the director of Tibet Museum in Gangkyi, Dharamshala. Photo: TPI

Interviews and Recap

Dharamshala — TPI conducted an exclusive interview with Tenzin Topdhen, Director of the Tibet Museum. In this interview, he talks about the museum, its significance, the challenges the team faced in building the museum, his own experience of collecting objects and the purpose of all the stories.

Op-Ed Hub

Editorial Insights

The despotic, self-imposed communist regime in China constitutes a significant and unpredictable threat, with far-reaching consequences across the globe. Photo: TPI

Editorial Insights

Since 2008, Tibet Post International (TPI) has faced recurring cyberattacks, orchestrated by the Chinese government or its affiliates, with the latest attack in July 2023 causing extensive malfunctions and unauthorised alterations, leaving the site inactive for months; subsequent attacks included malicious weblinks, prompting a complete overhaul; on March 7, 2024, Chinese government hackers targeted TPI's Chinese version, highlighting the persistent threat.

China's peaceful liberation of Tibet: Is it 'what it looks like' or 'how it looks'? Photo: TPI/file

Editorial Insights

Dharamshala — The Chinese President Xi Jinping’s commitment to “Ethnic Unity”, “Economy Development” and “Social Stability” in Tibet under the banner of “Peaceful Liberation”, nether seeks a peaceful solution nor a signal for a new reform of more openness.

Notice by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Ngaba Police Department: We would like to remind everyone that it is mandatory to use the Tibetan language for typing and printing on your identity card. Photo: TPI

Editorial Insights

 

Dharamshala – The daunting challenge facing human rights campaigners worldwide is to reflect profoundly on the unwavering commitments of past generations who tirelessly toiled and made monumental sacrifices to establish and fortify democracy, freedom, and human values for the present-day society we inhabit.

Perspectives

"The Sun Behind the Clouds" screening at Tsuklagkhang Temple in McLeod Ganj town, India. Photo: TPI.

Perspectives

 

Dharamshala: "The Sun Behind the Clouds", a documentary depicting the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan political struggle with China, won the Vaclav Havel award for its contribution to the protection of human rights.

Harrison Ford, narrator (voice) and director, Khashyar Darvich, for Dalai Lama Awakening (2014). Photo: File.

Perspectives

 

The Dalai Lama Renaissance film, narrated by Harrison Ford (www.DalaiLamaFilm.com), and accompanied by a Q&A session with Director Khashyar Darvich, offer profound insights on inner peace to men behind bars, half of whom are incarcerated for murder.

Tenzin Salshey and his team holding a press conference in Dharamshala, India on 13 Jaunary 2010. Photo: TPI

Perspectives

Melue Jhurpoche is scheduled to be released in Tibetan settlements across India, Nepal, and Bhutan during the Tibetan New Year (Losar) with help of Tibetan Women's Association during the Tibetan New Year (Losar).

The Founding Assembly of the ‘Asia Democracy Network’ and the ‘3rd Seoul Democracy Forum’ were held in Seoul, Korea, from 21st to 24th October 2013. Photo: TPI

Liu Xiaobo, Nobel Peace laureate, advocated for human rights in China before his death. Photo: File

The European Parliament is a rubber-stamp parliament - Photo: file