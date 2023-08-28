Science In The Spotlight
Bodhgaya, India— We have the power of truth while Communist China has the power of gun says the spiritual leader of Tibet when addressing a group of reporters at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya, Bihar on December 25, 2019.
Bratislava, Slovakia — President Dr Lobsang Sangay gave a speech on the Tibet-China relationship at the Pan-European University in Slovakia on 11 October. President was invited by the Mass Media Faculty of the University. The talk was moderated by the Vice Dean of Pan–European University, Dr Yvonne Vavrova.
Johannesburg — Delivering his keynote speech during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers cricket stadium in Johannesburg on July 17, 2018, former US President Barack Obama said that 'China, emboldened by its economic success, framed the promotion of universal values as nothing more than foreign meddling, imperialism under a new name.'
Brussels, Belgium— A pictorial book, with over 80 pictures, focusing on the hoisting of Tibetan flag in Europe was released in Brussels, Belgium, on June 19, 2018.
Geneva, Switzerland —The 25-minute documentary titled "“Leaving Fear Behind” has not only presented the real situation in Tibet, but also has become the proof of the plight of the Tibetans in Tibet at a global stage," the President of the Central Tibetan Administration Dr Lobsang Sangay said during his meeting with Tibetan filmmaker and activist Dhondup Wangchen in New York City, on June 17, 2018.
Vilnius, Lithuania — "The people in Tibet’s spirit remains strong and when you show concern it not only gives them courage, it also sends a clear message to Chinese hardliners. Therefore, I would like to thank you on behalf of the six million Tibetans," the spiritual leader of Tibet told members of the Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Tibet and Tibet supporters in Vilnius, Lithuania on June 14, 2018.
Taipei — U.S. Ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster has strongly praised His Holiness the Dalai Lama over his tireless efforts to seek freedom for Tibetans, preserve the Tibetan culture, and bring an end to strife and hostility around the world.
Washington, D.C — On the 30th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet, US Congressman Jim McGovern said "the enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama is an egregious example of the Chinese government’s violation of the religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists.
Berlin, Germany — In a Joint Statement made public this week, the Human Rights Committee of the German parliament called on the “Chinese Government to immediately stop the repression of the Tibetan people and resume dialogue with the legitimate representatives of the Tibetan people. It says "Tibet is a totalitarian police state in which dissent is relentlessly persecuted and the population massively indoctrinated."
Dharamshala, India —The Government of Nepal has given assurance to the U.S. government that Nepal would continue to protect the human rights of the Tibetan refugees living in Nepal, says a senior official of the federal government of the United States of America while emphasising on a free and open Indo-Pacific region is very much in Nepal’s interest.
Dharamshala, India — Hollywood star Richard Gere has received the Honorary Award of the German Sustainability Awards 2019 for his advocacy and lifetime commitment for human rights.
Dharamshala, India — The Tibetan government in-Exile strongly urges German Human Rights Commissioner Barbel Kofler to raise the gross human rights violations in Tibet, ahead of her official visit to the country scheduled for December 6.
New Delhi — Many international experts on China and Tibet are of the opinion that President Xi Jinping’s obsession with security and to present himself as the new Mao Zedong is resulting into cultural genocide and total annihilation of the national personality of China’s colonies like Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and Southern Mongolia. Analyzing the causes and impact of dividing occupied Tibet in 1965 into many pieces at an international webinar titled “China’s Cartographic Colonialism in Tibet” experts from USA, Europe, Tibet and India expressed concern that China’s Communist Party (CCP) and its leaders are religiously focused at washing out Tibet’s history by rewriting and propagating a manufactured version that suits Chinese expansionism.
Washington, DC — Our "message to the People's Republic of China on its 70th anniversary is this: The Dalai Lama is the solution and not the problem for Tibet," the Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) said in said a statement issued on 30 September 2019, the eve of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
Dharamshala, India — The President of the Tibetan-government-in-exile, Dr Lobsang Sangay said that the Central Tibetan Administration’s goal is to realise the Five Fifty Vision through a policy of dialogue, nonviolence supported by the Middle Way Approach when dealing with China, to peacefully resolve the issue of Tibet. He also said that five outstanding leaders will be elected amongst the participants to be the representatives of youth.
Dharamshala — The Dharamshala International Film Festival returned for it's fifth year featuring over forty independent films, located this year at Tibetan Children's Village above Mcleod Ganj and beginning the evening of November 4th. The opening ceremony saw a packed house to witness the opening film.
Inspired by the international book fair in Beijing that has just ended, several Chinese writers in China and elsewhere took action to register a non-governmental organisation in The Netherlands under the Dutch law, the "International Alliance For Chinese Writers."
Brussels: - When Dennis Barbion and his wife Marijke Reynaert visited India for the second time in October 2008, they asked their Tibetan friends in Mc Leod Ganj (Dharamsala) how they could help them in the best way, or what they needed most.