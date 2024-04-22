Dharamshala — On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Rivers, Tibetan experts issued a ten-point call to the Chinese government and the international community. They call on China to halt the construction of a dam in Dege county, eastern Tibet, which will not only harm the environment but also go against the wishes of the local population living around the Drichu river. They also underline the vital importance of Tibetan rivers for water security in Asia.