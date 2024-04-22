In The Spotlight
Top Stories
Dharamshala — On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Rivers, Tibetan experts issued a ten-point call to the Chinese government and the international community. They call on China to halt the construction of a dam in Dege county, eastern Tibet, which will not only harm the environment but also go against the wishes of the local population living around the Drichu river. They also underline the vital importance of Tibetan rivers for water security in Asia.
Berlin — International Campaign for Tibet has released a new report on Tibetan environmental defenders entitled "Environmental Defenders of Tibet: China's Persecution of Tibetan Environmental Defenders", ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, 2022.
Dharamshala, India — An exclusive conversation with Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, Executive Head of the Tibet Policy Institute's Environment and Development Desk, Central Tibetan Administration. He discusses the most pressing environmental challenges confronting Tibet as well as climatic conditions, their causes and consequences with The Tibet Post International (TPI).
Lynchburg — Jetsun Pema, former minister and president of the Tibetan Children’s Village School, has been awarded the prestigious Pearl S. Buck Award from Randolph College in recognition of her contribution to the education of Tibetan children over the past five decades.
Dharamshala, India — “Our initial aim was to help Tibetan refugees from Tibet and assist them in any way we could. The first projects we got involved in were teaching English and basic computer skills to the community, so they could develop their skills and lead a new life in exile," said Dorji Kyi, Executive Director of Lha Charitable Trust.
Dharamshala, India – “We must pay more attention to our thousand-year-old tradition of Ahimsa and Karuna. The tradition of non-violence and compass can teach the world a path of tolerance, thoughtfulness, and compassion,” said His Holiness the Dalai Lama while interacting with the students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak.
Dharamshala, HP, India - "One result is that we face problems largely of our own making. Because of a lack of compassion wars break out and we witness unthinkable killing," the spiritual leader of Tibet told a crowd of thousands of devotees on the first day of a four-day in Dharamshala.
Derry, N Ireland, UK — "Compassion is an emotion that brings all social creatures together. Scientists tell us they have evidence that basic human nature is compassionate," His Holiness the Dalai Lama said, reiterating his praise for Irish peace activist Richard Moore's inner strength and his works for visually impaired and starving children in many places of the world.
Minneapolis, MN, USA – On 23rd June 2017, His Holiness, the Dalai Lama visited the William F Austin Building on the Starkey Campus in the morning in order to participate in a panel discussion on 'Compassion'. His Holiness was welcomed by Bill and Tani Austin, and introduced to Forest Whitaker, who was the moderator of the panel discussion.
Bodhgaya, India — Prayers alone will not achieve genuine world peace and harmony, therefore, there is a need to make an effort to reduce violence, states the Tibetan spiritual leader while addressing the audiences at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the Bihar State of India, on January 14, 2020.
Prague —'Unlike the Vatican, Tibetans never agreed or accepted the Order no. 5 and strongly believe that the Chinese atheist government has no say in the reincarnations system of Tibetan Buddhism,' President of the Tibetan-government-in-exile, Dr Lobsang Sangay said while speaking to a panel of prominent activists and critics of China to discuss human rights in China.
Dharamshala, India — A Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Tibetan people has recently unanimously passed five historic resolutions, aimed at the future policy on freedom struggle for Tibet and the remaining four relating to the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The measure, while seemingly obvious, is a monumental blow to the communist-authoritarian regime of China.